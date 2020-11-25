Town hall proposes five per cent tax increase for 2021

With approval of a draft budget the town now moves into the public consultation phase. (File photo)

Princeton ratepayers will face a five per cent tax increase in 2021, if a draft budget presented to council at its Nov. 16 meeting receives final approval.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said he expects there will be some people unhappy with that news.

“Well of course, because nobody likes tax increases.”

Coyne pointed out Princeton has one of the lowest tax rates in the valley, despite the number of services the town provides.

“They pay more taxes in Keremeos.”

The increase will cover cost of living, and offset some of the burden of infrastructure enhancements.

“We’ve got some big plans, and a lot of them are grant dependent,” said Coyne.

“We are focusing, as we have for the last couple of years, on the housing issue and on economic growth for the town.”

The town is proposing a capital budget of $2.87 million for next year, with $1 million being set aside for the indoor aquatic centre. An application for provincial and federal funding for that project has already been made.

The plan also includes $730,000 in downtown beautification, $241,000 for airport lighting, $200,000 for campground improvements and $171,000 for paving.

The Memorial Park concession will receive a new roof for $30,000 and the fire hall will get a $65,000 roof replacement as well as $50,000 in new equipment.

There is $850,000 budgeted for sewer system improvements, however that spend is conditional on grants.

Coyne said the municipality will now enter a one-month long consultation period with the community.

Related: Princeton ratepayers face five percent tax increase

Related: Town scales back pool plan, looks to build $20 million facility

Similkameen Spotlight