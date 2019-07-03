Town Council hears from Wildsight on idling

"Think globally and act locally is still the mantra for successful climate actions and leaving climate in better condition for future generations," said Churchill.

The June 25 regular town council meeting heard a presentation from Wildsight Creston Valley Branch President Brian Churchill on the negative effect of vehicle idling has on the environment and public health.

Churchill began his presentation by reminding the council that several communities have adopted idle reduction bylaws to increase awareness that idling vehicles emit harmful gases.

Churchill stressed to town council that elected officials need to increase awareness that idling vehicles emit harmful gases and that local actions could be taken to mitigate the impact of air pollution on the health of Creston Valleys’ growing population.

“Think globally and act locally is still the mantra for successful climate actions and leaving climate in better condition for future generations,” said Churchill.

Churchill suggested placing signage in parking lots and areas where people tend to idle.

“Canyon Street is a perfect example, especially during the winter, of people leaving their vehicles running, whether it’s to nip to the store, often for 15 minutes,” said Churchill. “In the case of bad exhaust, it’s being drawn directly into the working place of the individuals living or making a living on Canyon Street. Towns that have diverted traffic from the core and created pedestrian, happy main streets are by far doing a lot more business on their main street than we are.”

Mayor Ron Toyota explained that the Highway 3 realignment was a high council priority. “When this happens (highway 3 realignment), this will indirectly take care of many of those concerns or issues,” said Toyota

Toyota acknowledged the importance of the cause.

“We support the cause, but at this level, where we can provide the most encouragement is to education,” said Toyota “Signs are doable.”

Coun.Jim Elford asked Churchill if he had researched available signs from Natural Resources Canada to which Churchill replied that he had ten signs at home and would be happy to drop one off for town council to review.

“There is a cost to the community (for the signs), and if the cost is borne by Natural Resources Canada that makes things a lot more palatable,” said Elford.

In other town news:

•Council approved a discretionary grant of $250 to the Drive Fore Rotary fundraiser.

•Council approved a discretionary grant of $250 to the Creston Valley Thunder Cats fundraising golf event.

•Council approved a $2,500 sponsorship for the Kootenay Lake Gran Fondo.

Complete town council meeting minutes, agendas and packages, including those for the committee of the whole, can be found on the Town’s website, creston.ca, and clicking on the red agendas and minutes button.