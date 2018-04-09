Town council gives first reading to development changes

Drawing shows how residences would appear, with a 2 x 0.75 m corridor on one side of each residence, and a 2 x 1.5 m corridor on the other.

Clearwater town council wants to hear more about how a proposal to reconfigure a proposed development on Clearwater Valley Road would work.

The original proposal would have the development divided into 32 strata lots to accommodate duplexes – meaning two residences separated by a common wall.

The development’s new owners, Borrow Enterprises, would like instead to have the residences in each pair separated by a narrow space (2×0.75 m). There would be a slightly wider space (2×1.5 m) separating the pairs of residences.

Alex Krause, manager of planning services with the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, pointed out that the original proposal was approved at a time when BC Building Code spatial separation to control fire spread was far less onerous than today.

He also pointed out that the proposed residences likely would have no side windows, which would reduce livability.

He noted that if the applicant chose to install sprinklers in the buildings, a review by an engineer would be needed to ensure adequate fire flow.

Planning staff therefore did not support the proposed setback reduction, Krause reported.

In his written comments, fire chief Mike Smith said that the overall concept plan would need to be developed for a better understanding of what needs to be improved.

However, based on the drawings provided it appeared that firefighting access to the rear lots would be difficult.

Town council gave the application first reading, which will enable it to go to a public hearing where the applicant can present his case.