Town Council accepts beautification offer

An expected lengthy Town Council meeting on Tuesday was shortened when a scheduled delegation’s flight from Calgary was delayed due to a mechanical problem.

Ernie Polsom, representing FireWise Consulting Ltd., was scheduled to present his Final Report for the Creston Fire Hall. He will be presenting that same report to the Community Fire Hall Advisory Select Committee on Wednesday evening.

In other Town Council news:

• Council approved a request from The Flowerpot Foundation to install two large urns planted with flowers in the community space between the Tivoli Theatre and Subway.

The FlowerPot Foundation was created in memory of the late Maria Karountzos, whose family owns the Creston Hotel and whose mother owns the Tivoli Theatre.

Foundation members will water and maintain the flowers throughout the growing season. No work or expense will be born by the Town of Creston. The memorial garden in front of the Creston Hotel was a precursor to the creation of The FlowerPot Foundation.

Foundation members also invited the Town of Creston to point out other downtown spots that would be brightened with similar plantings.

• A request from the Creston Valley Public Art Connection to locate a metal Rock Dragon sculpture at the location described in the previous item was approved. Three other new sculptures will be placed this year as the result of CVPAC efforts. Ale-Lien, locally made from repurposed materials from Columbia Brewery, will be installed in front of Creston Valley Realty on the spot that held the Zodiac Totem until recently. Creston Veterinary Hospital is sponsoring The Old Dog, a bronze sculpture that will be situated on its property on 16th Avenue South. Baillie Grohman Estate Winery has purchase Departures & Arrivals, which will be displayed at the winery in Erickson.

• Fire chief Mike Moore reported that a successful and fully tested transition of fire dispatch centres has been completed. A system operated by the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George now dispatches fire calls for the Town of Creston following the closure of a similar system that was operated from Trail.

• For the eighth year, the parking lots to the north and south of Millennium Park will be used for an Auto Swap Meet organized by Jim Gardner. Gardner said the event continues to grow in popularity. Council approved the use of the parking lots on August 25.

• Proceeding with public notice for a Development Variance Permit Application will go ahead for a proposed residential construction on a triangular lot at 105 Devon Street. The owner proposes to change the setback requirement to accommodate the home.

• Manager of Engineering Colin Farynowski informed Council about an electric vehicle network event that will take place at the charging station in the Cook Street parking lot on May 25.