Town clock back on the Ave. in Oak Bay

The town clock is back home on Oak Bay Avenue.

Crews installed it bright and early on Feb. 21. It was removed in November after the motherboard was fried. The clock used GPS communicating with a computer to stay on time.

Originally installed in 2006, the clock receives yearly maintenance but hasn’t needed major repairs until November, said David Brozuk, superintendent of public works for Oak Bay. Public works took the opportunity to give the clock some upgrades.

“We had to replace the motherboard inside the clock. When we did that we adjusted the internal working of the clock so that we would have better access from the bottom panel rather than having to do maintenance from the top of clock,” Brozuk said. “Those are major improvements of moving the motherboard and GPS from the top of clock to inside of the clock. Now any maintenance that we do on it we don’t need to have a bucket truck sitting in the bus stall.”

Brozuk stimates the total cost of the upgrades to be around $3,500. Most of the work was done by a specialist in Metchosin, although some of the parts had to be sourced from the United States.

