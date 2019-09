This room with a view remained Wednesday morning just after 8 a.m. after crews had spent Tuesday demolishing the training tower of the old Sidney fire hall. Demolish of the building started in late August. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Talk about a room with a view.

When Sidney residents walked past the old fire hall Wednesday morning just after 8 a.m., the top of the old training tower consisted out of a doorway after crews had spent Tuesday knocking down a good section of it. Less than four hours later, the rest of it had disppearead.

Demolition of the building started in the second half of August.

RELATED: Former Sidney fire hall ready for demolition

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com