Tow trucks try to recover crashed livestock truck filled with pigs near Salmon arm

RCMP and tow truck crews are at the intersection of 20th Ave NE and the Trans-Canada Highway trying to get a livestock truck filled with squealing pigs out of the ditch it crashed into. The livestock trailer is partially tipped over into the ditch beside the westbound lane of the highway.
Traffic is still moving along the highway but traffic control personnel are on scene.
A large tow truck was seen trying to drag the trailer out of the ditch.
@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter