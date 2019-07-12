Tourism Abbotsford reveals new branding

A still photo taken from the new promotional video on the Tourism Abbotsford website shows Abbotsford’s city core – one of several areas highlighted in the footage.

Tourism Abbotsford has revealed its new branding, which identifies the community as “Abbotsford: Handmade and Homegrown.”

The new brand was unveiled Wednesday night in an event attended by 200 people at the Rail District Collective.

The branding process was led by Destination Think!, a Vancouver-based international agency specializing in destination promotion and development.

The process involved months of research that included surveys, focus groups and stakeholder workshops.

Tourism Abbotsford executive director Craig Nichols said the new brand “captures the spirit of these conversations and highlights Abbotsford’s agricultural history, authenticity, passion, and diversity.”

He said that Abbotsford’s fertile farming land began more than 10,000 years ago with the Sema:th and Matsqui First Nations, and today it is Canada’s largest farming community.

“The timing was right to create a new brand, one that will allow us to feature the community in a way that aligns with Abbotsford’s DNA and demonstrate to locals, visitors, and potential guests the uniqueness of the area,” Nichols said.

Tourism Abbotsford board president Daniel Laverick said tourism is growing at a record pace across Canada, particularly in the Fraser Valley and Abbotsford.

“Globally, we’re seeing a growing desire to combine travel with personal growth as travellers value cities and experiences that align with their values, such as honouring the environment, thinking sustainably, supporting local businesses, and creating world citizenship,” he said.

“These types of experiences are in line with Abbotsford’s ‘handmade and homegrown’ core.”

The new brand will be used in marketing and public relations campaigns. Visit tourismabbotsford.ca for more information.