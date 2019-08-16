Tour de Victoria: The downlow on detours in the region

Thousands of cyclists take to Greater Victoria streets on Saturday for Ryder Hesjedal’s Tour de Victoria.

The annual event involves several races that range from 15 kilometres to 160 kilometres and start and finish at the B.C. Parliament Buildings at Victoria’s Inner Harbour.

With races started at 7 a.m. there will be several traffic detours in Greater Victoria throughout the day. They are as follows:

– Victoria between 6:50 a.m. to 7:10 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.: Vehicle traffic is permitted in the opposite direction that cyclists are travelling on Belleville Street, Government Street, Wharf Street, Johnson Street and the Johnson Street Bridge.

– Esquimalt between 7 a.m. to 7:25 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Esquimalt Road, Harbour Road, Tyee Road, Skinner Street and Craigflower Road.

– View Royal between 7:05 a.m. to 7:25 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. to 9:40 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Island Highway and Old Island Highway.

– Colwood between 7:15 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Ocean Boulevard, Lagoon Road and Metchosin Road.

– Metchosin between 7:25 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Metchosin Road, Duke Road, William Head Road, Lombard Drive, Rocky Point Road, East Sooke Road, Kangaroo Road, Liberty Drive, Lindholm Road and Happy Valley Road.

– Sooke between 7:40 a.m. and 9:05 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Rocky Point Road, East Sooke Road and Gillespie Road.

– Langford between 7:55 a.m. and 9:40 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Happy Valley Road, Glen Lake Road, Langford Parkway, Jacklin Road, Goldstream Avenue and Atkins Avenue.

– View Royal between 8:10 a.m. and 10 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Atkins Avenue and Burnside Road West.

– Saanich between 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Burnside Road West, Prospect Lake Road and Munn Road.

– Highlands between 8:25 a.m. and 11 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Munn Road. Northbound traffic in same direction of cyclists only on Millstream Lake Road and Ross Durrance Road between Munn Road and Willis Point Road. Two-way traffic on Willis Point Road controlled by traffic control personnel.

– Saanich between 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Wallace Drive.

– Central Saanich between 8:55 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Wallace Drive, Garden Gate Drive, Benvenuto Avenue, West Saanich Road and Old West Saanich Road.

– Saanich (west of Highway 17) between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Old West Saanich Road, Spartan Road, Prospect Lake Road, Burnside Road, Charlton Road, Granville Avenue, Hastings Street, North Road, Hector Road, Conway Road, Quayle Road, Beaver Lake Road, West Saanich Road, Old West Saanich Road, Oldfield Road, Brookleigh Road and Hamsterly Road.

Two way traffic permitted on Interurban Road, cars are not allowed to pass cyclists.

– Saanich Highway 17 and Sayward Road between 9:40 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.: Intersection controlled, expect delays.

– Saanich (east of Highway 17) between 9:40 a.m. and 2:40 p.m.: Vehicle traffic permitted in the opposite direction of cyclists on Sayward Avenue, Cordova Bay Road, Ash Road, Grandview Drive, Ferndale Road, Gordon Head Road, Arbutus Road, Queenswood Drive, Telegraph Bay Road and Cadboro Bay Road.

– Oak Bay between 10:20 a.m. and 3:10 p.m.: Full road closure on Beach Drive and King George Terrace. Residents will have access to their homes, the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, Oak Bay Marina, Oak Bay Beach Hotel and Victoria Golf Club.

– Victoria between 10:40 a .m. and 3:40 p.m.: Full road closures on Crescent Road, Hollywood Crescent, Dallas Road and the waterfront perimeter of James Bay including Erie Street, St. Lawrence Street, Kingston Street, Montreal Street, Quebec Street, Pendray Street and Belleville Street. Residents will have access to their homes.

