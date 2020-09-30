Const. Pam Bolton of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment led the Tour de Rock to Drinkwater Elementary School on Tuesday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Tour de Rock pedals through the Cowichan Valley

Cops for Cancer fundraiser visits local schools

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock made a few quick stops in the Cowichan Valley on Tuesday, including a brief visit to Drinkwater Elementary School and other schools in the Duncan area, and a ride through Shawnigan Lake School’s grounds.

The tour had to make some changes this year due to COVID-19. Instead of forming a new team, the tour consists of alumni riders pedalling segments of the route in a relay-style event.

Among the alumni riders on the Cowichan Valley leg was Const. Pam Bolton of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

The tour continued to Mill Bay and the Victoria area on Wednesday, with a big finale planned for Friday.

Cowichan Valley Citizen

Previous story
Rainbow crosswalk between RCMP and school district offices approved by Township Council
Next story
Houston Link to Learning community garden being dismantled

Just Posted

Most Read