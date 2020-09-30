Tour de Rock pedals through the Cowichan Valley

Const. Pam Bolton of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment led the Tour de Rock to Drinkwater Elementary School on Tuesday morning. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock made a few quick stops in the Cowichan Valley on Tuesday, including a brief visit to Drinkwater Elementary School and other schools in the Duncan area, and a ride through Shawnigan Lake School’s grounds.

The tour had to make some changes this year due to COVID-19. Instead of forming a new team, the tour consists of alumni riders pedalling segments of the route in a relay-style event.

Among the alumni riders on the Cowichan Valley leg was Const. Pam Bolton of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment.

The tour continued to Mill Bay and the Victoria area on Wednesday, with a big finale planned for Friday.

Cowichan Valley Citizen