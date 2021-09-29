Tour de North in Houston

The Tour de North Cops for Cancer bike ride passed through Houston on Sept. 20 making several stops in the community, as part of a week-long ride from Prince George to Prince Rupert to raise money for cancer research.

Constables Harry Dhaliwal and Hank Lee from Houston detachment participated in the ride as part of the Bulkley Valley Cycling All-stars team along with Smithers Deputy Sheriff Dawn MacKay. Together, the three raised $30,856.80 as of Sept. 23, through various fundraising activities over the past month, far surpassing their initial goal of 20,000. Some of the fundraising events that have been held included an ice cream sale and a bike and bail event among others.

Constable Dhaliwal told Houston Today that about his experiences on the ride. “It’s been great, we saw everything mother nature could throw at us. We had some sun, we had some rain, but we did it and we enjoyed it,” he said.

The group of bikers arrived in Houston at around noon on Sept. 20. They stopped at Sullivan Motors Products (SMP) and had lunch catered for them by Brewstirs Cafe, paid for by SMP. Then, they stopped by Silverthorne Elementary to wave to students and say hello before moving on towards Smithers for the next leg of the journey.

According to Cst. Dhaliwal, the interaction with various students across the trip has been one of the most rewarding parts of the experience. “Some of the kids are so curious, never having seen cops on bicycles doing what we’re doing,” he said. “One student from Vanderhoof was just in complete awe and shock that we were riding our bikes all the way to Prince Rupert. His expression was one of just complete disbelief. It’s been pretty cool to see that side of the trip for sure, having them ask questions and being so curious and explaining what we’re doing and why we’re doing it really hit home.”

The ride ended on Sept. 23 in Prince Rupert.

