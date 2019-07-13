Totally Golden: Trying out mini golf

It's a damp morning in Golden, but we're heading to the Golden Golf Course to try our hand at mini golf.

It’s a damp morning in Golden, but we’re heading to the Golden Golf Course to try our hand at mini golf.

The new mini golf course is set up right beside the clubhouse. At first it looks small and unassuming, but after the first hole, things change.

With our putters in hand, I watch my partner take her first shot. It looks easy enough, but when I swing at my ball, I immediately miss. Once I connect with the ball on my second try, it swishes across the green, hits the side, and bounces out aggressively.

OK, so now I have a better idea of what I’m doing. This experience is completely new to me, and I’ve only ever hit golf balls at the driving range before.

It had rained a lot the night before, so the course was very wet, adding an extra challenge as we danced around the wet course, trying not to get our shoes soaked. About half way through our game, someone came over and began blowing water off the course. One of the holes was completely submersed in water, adding another element to an already tricky game.

It was an entirely entertaining way to spend the morning. Our first game only took around 30 minutes, so we decided to try it again after we got the hang of it. Both of our games had a close score, but I managed to win both of them somehow.

Since the games are so short, it would be easy to make a nice morning or afternoon out of it. Located right next to the clubhouse, starting with breakfast or lunch has never been easier.

This is an activity that is great for people of all ages, from young children to the elderly. Next time I am thinking about a fun activity to do with friends and family, mini golf is going to be high up on the list.

The Golden Golf Course’s mini golf only opened a few weeks ago, making it the perfect excuse to visit the golf course for locals who haven’t been, or haven’t visited in a while.

For more information about mini golf, or anything about the Golden Golf Course including the 18-hole golf course and driving range, visit www.golfgolden.com.