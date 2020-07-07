Total West Kootenay rainfall 23% below average in June

It definitely felt like more

It rained on all but five days in June in West Kootenay, but the total amount was less than normal. Photo: Pixabay(Pixabay)

June in West Kootenay might have felt damp, but the total rainfall was actually well below average.

According to a monthly roundup by Southeast Fire Centre weather forecaster Jesse Ellis, rain fell at the Castlegar airport on all but five days last month.

It came as a series of 10 low pressure systems and waves of Pacific moisture passed over the area.

However, the total rainfall was 23 per cent below normal.

“This was likely due to local showers often being quite variable with significant differences in amounts reported over relatively short distances,” Ellis said.

We received 55.6 mm compared to the usual 72.3 mm. The record high of 227.7 mm was set in 2012.

There were nine thunderstorms in June, compared to an average of six.

Temperatures were pretty average. The hottest temperature of 31.8 degrees on the 23rd was about eight degrees short of the record for the month set in 2015. The lowest temperature of 5.1 degrees on the 9th was 3.5 degrees higher than the record established in 2008.

The average temperature of 13.9 was only a tenth of a degree above normal.

