Total of 10 trees to be cut down at Qualicum Beach waterfront park

The Town of Qualicum Beach will be removing some of the trees at the former St. Andrews Waterfront Park. (PQB News file Photo)

The Town of Qualicum Beach has finished assessing the health of the trees at the former St. Andrews Waterfront Park.

Two assessments were completed that consisted inspection of tree trunks and canopies by an independent arborist as well as by the town’s arborists.

The park is located at Buller Road and Highway 19A. A report indicated that 44 of trees were deemed healthy and will be retained, while 10 trees will need to be removed as they are decaying and pose a risk to the public.

READ MORE: Parksville workers plant 3,000 trees in parks throughout the city

The town plans to replant a minimum of 10 trees as well as bushes and shrubs.

At its regular meeting on Oct. 7, council approved that staff proceed with the removal of the trees and the replanting plans.

Coun. Robert Filmer said he’s sad to see the trees removed but understands the danger that they pose to the community.

The town currently has a plan to improve the 6,500-square-metre park, that was purchased for $3.4 million in 2018. It will include pathways, improved beach access, viewpoints, a sign system and ways to engage in the site’s history.

There is a proposal to rename the park Elizabeth Little Waterfront Park in honour of the former owner of the property. Some of the work already completed to date include the removal of all the old cabins in the park. There is also a request for proposals issued by the town regarding the future lodge building.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News