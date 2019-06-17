Total fire ban declared in District of Barriere

Effective as of 19:30 hours on Monday, June 17, 2019, all burning has been suspended within the District of Barriere.

“No fire permits will be issued, and all existing fire permits are suspended until further notice,” said Barriere Fire Chief Ashley Wohlgemuth.

The fire ban includes the following but is not limited to:

• Backyard firepits,

• Campground firepits,

• Burning barrels,

• All open burning,

• Consumer fireworks,

• Flame propelled floating lanterns,

• Tiki torches.

Allowed for use during the fire ban are:

– CSA approved or ULC certified gas or propane barbecues used for cooking,

– CSA approved Propane and natural gas fire pits,

– Catalytic or infrared-style heaters,

– Electric or propane meat smokers.

“Please be aware that any spark could cause a fire – be vigilant with discarding cigarette butts, matches and other items that can cause a spark and/or fire,” said Wohlgemuth.

If you have any questions regarding the current bans in the District of Barriere please call the Barriere Fire Rescue non-emergency line at: 778-220-1711. Call 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.

To report a woldfire call *5555 or 1-800-663-5555.