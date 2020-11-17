Total COVID-19 cases in Delta doubled twice in two months

Map released by BC Centre for Disease Control shows spikes in Delta, Surrey, other cities in October

This map illustrates the number of COVID-19 test positive cases in Lower Mainland communities from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

Delta had more cases of COVID-19 last month than during the nine months prior, more than doubling the total number of cases in the city since the pandemic began.

Each month, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control releases a map showing the total reported COVID-19 cases to date by local health area of residence. It does not include cases from out of province or whose residence is unknown. It also does not indicate where cases were contracted.

The most recent map, which shows cumulative cases from January to the end of October, has 428 in Delta over that time.

The same map at the end of September showed 207 cases to date in Delta. At the end of August, it showed 101.

That means 221 Delta/Tsawwassen First Nation residents tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and another 120 the month prior.

All Lower Mainland cities saw their numbers climb — some rather dramatically — over the last two months.

Surrey’s total cases to the end of October was 3,993 — up from 1,814 at the end of September and 1,005 at the end of August. South Surrey/White Rock’s total also rose, to 298 from 166 the month before and 92 in August.

READ MORE: MAP/CHARTS: One of every 178 Fraser South residents has tested positive for COVID-19 the last month

Vancouver, which is broken into six local health areas, had to total of 3,444 through the end of October, up from 2,407 in September and 1,325 in August.

Below are the totals listed for other Lower Mainland local health areas:

Langley: 472 (October), 280 (September), 219 (August)

Richmond: 411 (October), 277 (September), 153 (August)

Burnaby: 857 (October), 570 (September), 332 (August)

New Westminster: 268 (October), 174 (September), 103 (August)

Tri-Cities: 783 (October), 420 (September), 305 (August)

West Vancouver: 206 (October), 125 (September), 82 (August)

North Vancouver: 554 (October), 406 (September), 274 (August)

Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows: 285 (October), 159 (September), 119 (August)

Abbotsford: 880 (October), 655 (September), 561 (August)

Mission: 210 (October), 185 (September), 175 (August)

Chilliwack: 194 (October), 66 (September), 38 (August)

