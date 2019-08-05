Torque Masters car show coming to Sidney

2019 Sidney Summer Car Show will bring more than 300 classic cars to Beacon Avenue on Aug. 11. (Torque Masters Submission)

Sidney is set to be the venue of an “auto-extravaganza” Aug. 11, thanks to the Torque Masters Car Club.

Beacon Avenue will become an open-air showroom for more than 300 classic cars, during the 2019 Sidney Summer Car Show.

“It’s an exciting mix of classic cars, hot rods, customized cars – there’s a bit of new and a bit of old,” says Cam McLennan, president of the club. “There’ll be a delicious pancake breakfast thanks to the [Sidney] Lions Club, so just come on down and enjoy all the sights and sounds.”

The pancake breakfast is at 8 a.m. and the show runs until 3 p.m. McLennan says there will be some food vendors available but the organizers are keen to support local cafes and restaurants, and hope they will open, despite the event falling on a Sunday. It might be worth their while as over 10,000 people are expected to attend the show. As well as cars there will also be auto-related products, such as dash plaques, and customization services on sale. Additional attractions are T-shirts, door prizes, competitions and a beer garden, hosted by Sidney’s ANAVets.

Throughout the day, raffle tickets will be sold in a 50/50 benefit for Cops For Cancer, a program launched in partnership between first responders and the Canadian Cancer Society, to help children and families affected by childhood cancer.

The Torque Masters Car Club brings together Peninsula and Greater Victoria gearheads and includes car shows and organized cruises. The day before the show, members will take part in a Poker Run, a game that combines poker and car trips, and a barbecue.

Beacon Avenue will be closed from the pier to Fifth Street, and parts of Third and Rourth streets for the duration of the show.

“It’s a really fun day with some neat cars and some really neat stories behind them,” says McLennan.

Car entry is $20 and exhibitors can win a range of prizes. For more information visit torquemasters.ca.

