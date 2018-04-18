Toquaht and Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations finalists for Commercial Building Awards

Two local First Nation communities are being celebrated for successful building projects.

The Toquaht and Tla-o-qui-aht Nations have each been nominated for a Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Award.

The Toquaht First Nation was nominated for its new, purpose-built, affordable housing complex in Macoah.

“The nomination as a finalist for this award means a lot because it is really difficult to make a big project like this happen with the small team we have,” said Toquaht First Nation’s Director of Lands, Public Works and Resources Juliet Van Vliet. “It is really nice that our hard work as a team is being recognized.”

Van Vliet told the Westerly News the building was identified as a priority to help the Nation’s members, particularly seniors and those with disabilities, find affordable housing in the community.

“We think that stable, healthy, affordable housing at home will support access to stable employment and will support healthier community members,” she said.

The building contains eight units of housing and was built in roughly 10 months, with construction starting in 2017. Van Vliet said the facility was built with lumber from the Nation’s own mill and Toquaht citizens were employed in the construction of the housing units.

She added each unit is now occupied and the Nation has been excited to see the new facility help Toquaht families move to Macoah.

“The best part is that we brought families home to Macoah, which is one of Toquaht’s main goals. After years of displacement from Toquaht territories, we want to bring Toquaht people home to a thriving community,” she said.

“Toquaht territories are full of natural wealth that many citizens feel a strong connection to…Over the years families have been separated or have drifted apart. It is exciting to think of our families being closer together.”

The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation VIREB nomination stems from the new Tiicmisʔaqkin Health Centre it recently constructed to provide local health services for the communities of Esowista and Ty-histanis.

“The Nation is very pleased that the visioning and implementation of this important project are being recognized for its impact on the communities,”said the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation’s Chief Executive Officer Ted Adnitt.

He said the 455 sq. metre facility took roughly one year to build and was completed in July 2017 thanks to support from the First Nation’s Health Authority.

“Part of the vision was to create a central gathering space for community members to receive services and participate in Community Services workshops and initiatives,” he said. “A variety of services are offered including intake for health and social programs, traditional healing, pre and post-natal care, community vaccinations, as well as a variety of workshops on everything from diabetic care to grief counselling. At a later date dentistry and specialist care will also be offered.”

VIREB award winners will be announced on April 19.