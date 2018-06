The Governor General's Award was recently presented to a student from the Barriere graduating class of 2017. Kiera Eustache received the award from Barriere Secondary School principal Paul Hembling during the 2018 Graduation Ceremonies at the Curling Rink in Barriere on May 25.

The Governor General’s Award was recently presented to a student from the Barriere graduating class of 2017. Kiera Eustache received the award from Barriere Secondary School principal Paul Hembling during the 2018 Graduation Ceremonies at the Curling Rink in Barriere on May 25.

Eustache had an average of 92.6 per cent during her grade 11 and 12 years, and was also the valedictorian for her graduating class of 2017.