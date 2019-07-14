Kayla Logan poses with Kelowna locals at the Sails. (Natalia Cuevas Huaico - Capital News)

Top stories of the week: McCurdy, small businesses, weed and skivvies

Here is a compilation of the week's top stories to keep you in the loop

  • Jul. 14, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

From a little bit of tender-loving-care to pot-shop inaugurations; here’s your top articles for the week:

1. McCurdy has the possibility to be reconsidered

The 30-day reconsideration mechanism is outlined in both the community charter and in the council procedure bylaw, meaning the mayor can bring back an item that had previously been approved, including the McCurdy housing project.

2. Stripping to skivvies for self-love

“I found that by dropping down to my skivvies in public I became empowered, liberated and started really loving myself,” said Kayla Logan, Instagram model.

View this post on Instagram

Stripping down to skivvies for self-love â¤ï¸ . . My heart is full from the turnout in kelowna and the beautiful stories of strength and overcoming hardships I had the honour of hearing. . . I don’t make any money off this and I do this because the message is soo important, not just for the older generations but especially for children. . . Some of the stories that really touched me were the stories of women doing this for their children. One of my amazing followers shared that she does a lot of negative self talk about her body and she never wants her daughter to have to go through that. I can relate and I know you can too! . . . A few other stories that touched me were: A mama had struggled with an eating disorder in her teens and when she jumped into the recovery process she wanted people to realize that your size isn’t what’s important about you and your beautiful regardless. She also shared that when she was in recover there were girls as young as 8 years old. She made a beautiful point of saying that “having a daughter I never want her to adequate her worth to the size of her body!” . . Some mamas shared that after having a baby they’ve been really struggling with loving themselves and that they felt a sense of confidence see these shoots and want to take part to inspire others. . . Thank you to all the beautiful souls who took part: @heyitslisah @amber_andreucci @cmlawson11 @kristal.jem @capricious_fitness @shortexox @therealangelrockwell @aewalters2010 @vbijak @tcarmen25 @growth.inthegrey @kaleighallan @smoljuliee @jaydentylerstewart @kelownacapitalnews @gabbyv.fit @thedallasvincent @lelonigrace @paigerpalooza @caymanferg @che_76lillac @nevenasimeunovic @vanillatigerlilly @sparkleduell . . A special thank you to @jaydentylerstewart for helping me organize this and to the amazing photographer @kcl_photography who not only did an amazing job with the photos, getting people to join, but also hosting me!!! . . My lingerie is from @savagexfenty #savagexirl . . #perfectlyimperfectkelowna #bodypositive #bodypositivity #selflove #selfacceptance #selfconfidence

A post shared by Kayla Logan ðŸ“Toronto (@kaylaloganblog) on Jul 11, 2019 at 3:14pm PDT

3. Pot-shops are one step closer

The City of West Kelowna gave their final stamp of approval to the five legally accepted pot retailers in the city. City staff have sent their recommendation on the five shops to the British Columbia Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

4. Small business owners say the City doesn’t do enough

Some small businesses in the downtown core don’t think the city does enough to support them.

View this post on Instagram

Come in from the sun… we have AC!

A post shared by Pulp Fiction (@pulpfictioncoffee) on Jul 3, 2019 at 2:40pm PDT

5. Downtown co-op grocer in financial strife

One Big Table, a local grocery store, may have to close its doors after a difficult May. Owners are asking for local support.

@davidvenn_David.venn@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
On- and off-duty Nanaimo marine search and rescue members respond to mayday call
Next story
RDN building permits up slightly in first six months of 2019

Just Posted

Most Read