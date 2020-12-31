TOP STORIES 2020: Road rehab projects geared to reducing choke-points

Projects included Five Corners Intersection Project, and a Spadina rebuild from Ashwell to Corbould

Crews work on reconstructing Spadina Avenue in Chilliwack on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Multi-million dollar road-rehab projects were completed across Chilliwack in 2020 with an eye to improving cycling infrastructure and road-widening.

As B.C.’s seventh largest city, the City of Chilliwack has been planning key projects, primarily to reduce congestion and choke-points.

Some of the major projects were bundled in the $15.2 million Vedder/Promontory/Prest Design-Build effort by Eurovia BC for which planning began in 2019.

Of note to motorists navigating the Sardis and Vedder Crossing area was the effort to widen Promontory Road from Vedder to Chester where it starts to go uphill, and the widening of Vedder Road from Watson Road to Keith Wilson Road.

The Eurovia bundle included:

• Vedder Road – Keith Wilson to Promontory – 1.1 km of road widening to include four travel lanes, a centre turning lane, bike lanes, sidewalks, streetlights and traffic light upgrades;

• Promontory Road – Vedder to Chester – 1.1 km of road widening to include four travel lanes, a centre turning lane, bike lanes, sidewalks, streetlights and traffic light upgrades;

• Vedder and Watson – Intersection – Works include traffic signal expansion and approximately 200 metres of road widening complete with paving, streetlights, curb and sidewalk;

• Prest Road Widening – Hwy 1 to McGuire Intersection – Approximately 1.8 km of road construction, widening and the Semiault Creek bridge replacement;

There was also a complete reconstruction with the Five Corners Intersection Project, and Spadina Avenue was rebuilt from Ashwell to Corbould with a tree-lined median.

The installation of the new canoe-themed artwork in July at the Vedder Bridge marked the official completion of the Vedder Bridge Replacement Project.

