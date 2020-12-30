Vik Sachdeva, owner of Seed & Stone cannabis store on Lickman Road in Chilliwack which opened in April 2020, amidst the chaos of the global pandemic. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

TOP STORIES 2020: Retail landscape for legal cannabis stores in Chilliwack kept shifting

The provincial government declared cannabis retail business an essential service in March 2020

Chilliwack’s retail landscape for legal cannabis kept shifting in 2020.

The Chilliwack area was already unique, with the first fully licensed store in the region opening in 2019 on First Nations land. Several licensed stores opened subsequently within City of Chilliwack boundaries under a specially created cannabis retail zone, C9.

The provincial government declared cannabis retail an essential service in March 2020, just weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prospect of opening a new cannabis business in Chilliwack during a global pandemic was described as “interesting” by Cannabis Connection’s retail operations manager, Tina Cox.

RELATED: Rolling with store openings through the pandemic

Cannabis Connection was among the first to open legally and licensed in the Chilliwack area but not the technically the first. It was the first within City of Chilliwack boundaries.

The first federally licensed non-medical cannabis store was The Kure, on Skwah First Nation.

RELATED: First licensed store to open was The Kure

The store on Dyke Road celebrated its first year of operations in June, having been the first licensed store to open in the vast area between Vancouver and Kamloops in June 2019, but it was not subject to City of Chilliwack business licensing.

The list of licensed cannabis stores to date include:

The Kure (Dyke Road), Cannabis Connection (Industrial Way), Seed & Stone (Lickman Road), This is Cannabis (Vedder Road), Dutch Brothers Buds (Vedder Road), and BC Cannabis Store (Luckakuck Way).

Also emerging from Stólo territory in Chilliwack was a trend toward grey-area stores operating on Indigenous land, under land codes enacted by those individual nations. It turns out it is part of a sustained effort by a collective of First Nations to negotiate a retail licensing agreement directly with the provincial government and the Cannabis Secretariat.

Several local stores run by local First Nations went from “Indigenous Bloom” branding to “All Nations” branding on reserves around Chilliwack.

A consortium, All Nations Chiefs, has been trying to negotiate an in with the provincial government on the cannabis distribution question for months, with an application pending as a licensed producer at the same time.

Darwin Douglas, All Nations Cannabis CEO, and Cheam First Nation councillor said the goal is creating a path towards self-determination through legal cannabis.

“Today, we remain on the fringes of an industry that we should have the equal right to participate in,” Douglas said. “Our rights are not recognized on our reserves, segregating our communities from creating a livelihood and fighting poverty.”

“All Nations Chiefs” comprises leaders from Shxwa:y First Nation, Cheam First Nation, Soowahlie First Nation and Sq’ewlets First Nation.

The Cannabis Control and Licensing Act does allow the province to enter “government-to-government agreements” with First Nations to address “unique, community-specific interests” regarding cannabis, a statement from a provincial spokesperson said, citing the province’s first cannabis agreement with the Williams Lake First Nation in September.

“The Province is actively working with a number of Nations that have expressed interest in similar agreements,” a media spokesperson said.

While the provincial government opted not to participate in a recent roundtable discussion, Indigenous leaders involved with All Nations pledge to continue that licensing battle.

RELATED: Cannabis retail landscape unique in Chilliwack

RELATED: One more C9 application in the queue

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress

Previous story
NDP MLA Walker to have office in Qualicum Beach
Next story
Victoria closing Central Park for ‘remediation’ following campers, wet weather

Just Posted

Most Read

  • CNC’s adventure tourism program on hold

    Still not 'off the radar' says CNC's regional principal

  • Seniors’ give $15,000 over 12 years, to BC Children’s Hospital

    The We Care Group raises money through bottle and can donations

  • Successful Christmas event in Houston

    Houston Link to Learning held a successful Christmas event Dec. 17 by distributing toys, a Christmas meal and goody bags. At top, program assistant Rebecca Ells, manager Marian Ells and Cheryl Gatzke with some of the toys donated and well-appreciated by individuals and bolstered by TC Energy. At bottom, food coordinator Jenna Kettle and adult literacy practitioner Jen Williams with some of the food that was prepared. Volunteer drivers delivered 68 meals and goody bags to seniors in the community, (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Keeping an eye on the deer

    As they sat on the back of their couch, these two dogs kept a close eye on the deer grazing in their yard. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • District seeks federal grant for arena upgrades

    Lobby up for retrofit; dehumidifier needs improvement

  • Granisle’s Cram the Cruiser, a success

    Mayor Linda McGuire, Councillor Karen Barber representing the Granisle Lions Club where the food donations will be packaged into hampers to be distributed to those in need within the community, and Sgt. Mark Smaill were present during Granisle's sixth Annual Cram the Cruiser event held on Dec. 11. (Jessie Zhu photo/Lakes District News)

  • Finding light in a dark year, to hold on to for tomorrow

    Just like consuming news in 2020 felt like it was all about COVID, writing it also often felt exhausting especially when every incident, event, opportunity, funding had a pandemic-releated caveat to it. So when we went through the entire year's news to compile the Year In Review for this and next edition, that's when we realized that yes, 2020 was about COVID but also about so many more things.