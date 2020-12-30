K.J. Clare started Do Good Recklessly, a project where she delivered bouquets of flowers, anonymously and free, to people who could use a smile. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

TOP STORIES 2020: Pandemic brought out the best in many throughout the community

From free flowers to massive mask-making efforts, Chilliwack stepped up to support its own

Some time into the first wave of the pandemic in Chilliwack, something really nice happened.

Flowers started showing up on people’s doorsteps.

In the bigger world, there was fear and job losses, economic uncertainty and daily case numbers. But here in Chilliwack, from Fairfield Island to Promontory to Yarrow, people were opening their doors to find bright, beautiful bouquets.

K.J. Clare was the person behind the project, delivering bouquets of flowers anonymously to people’s doorsteps in order to cheer them up. It was just a little thing that could be done to lift someone’s spirits. Just a little colour. Just a little love.

She called it Do Good Recklessly. And the more you looked around Chilliwack, the more you would find people doing these types of random acts of kindness.

Clara Hooper, a Chilliwack business owner and longtime volunteer at Central elementary school said this year has brought out the best in many.

“To me,” she says, “the highlight of it all is people coming together to help each other in so many ways.”

For Nikki Rekman, having her work life impacted by the pandemic freed up some time to volunteer.

“I ended up having the time to do weekly hamper deliveries as part of the Starfish Backpack/Salvation Army hamper deliveries to various schools in Chilliwack,” she says. “Showing up and seeing the same volunteers, week in and week out was amazing.”

It was a blessing to be a part of it all, she said.

“The pandemic didn’t change the fact that kids in our community get a bunch of their food needs met by these types of programs. Thanks to COVID I got to play a very small but very fulfilling part.”

Then there were the countless people making face masks to give to frontline workers, or to sell as fundraisers, or even to sell as a replacement income. Thousands of masks were zipped up, putting local sewing machines to good use.

Speaking of frontline workers, a 7 p.m. salute began to fill the air around the hospital. Bells rang, people cheered and others sang out or stood with signs to let health care workers coming off shift know they were valued.

New initiatives even came into being, brought on by the increased need for social supports. The Chilliwack Citizens for Change group created one called Extra FARE, to help feed people with special dietary needs, which are more difficult to fulfill at food banks.

There were Local Love micro grants given to a wide range of efforts, from mask making for health care workers and water bottles for those without homes, to a cat food initiative and cupcakes given to nurses.

RELATED STORIES:

READ MORE: Chilliwack woman delivers smiles in the form of free flowers to people who need a pick-me-up

READ MORE: Food hubs address surging demand for food in Chilliwack and surrounding areas

READ MORE: Fraser Valley crafters are busy sewing cotton masks for health-care workers and others

READ MORE: Chilliwack asked to make noise, applaud health care workers every night from front porches

@CHWKcommunityjpeters@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress

Previous story
NDP MLA Walker to have office in Qualicum Beach
Next story
Victoria closing Central Park for ‘remediation’ following campers, wet weather

Just Posted

Most Read

  • CNC’s adventure tourism program on hold

    Still not 'off the radar' says CNC's regional principal

  • Granisle’s Cram the Cruiser, a success

    Mayor Linda McGuire, Councillor Karen Barber representing the Granisle Lions Club where the food donations will be packaged into hampers to be distributed to those in need within the community, and Sgt. Mark Smaill were present during Granisle's sixth Annual Cram the Cruiser event held on Dec. 11. (Jessie Zhu photo/Lakes District News)

  • Burns Lake Businesses giving back to the community

    Burns Lake businesses – Bryanne White, owner of Wild Roots Flower & Gifts and Travis Warkentine, manager of IDA RX Drug Mart with all their gifts from their senior giving trees were getting ready for delivery. White said, "It was an amazing event the trees filled fast and people were so generous, we were unable to deliver in person to the seniors because of Covid but maybe next we will be able to. (Starr Spangler photo/Lakes District News)

  • Finding light in a dark year, to hold on to for tomorrow

    Just like consuming news in 2020 felt like it was all about COVID, writing it also often felt exhausting especially when every incident, event, opportunity, funding had a pandemic-releated caveat to it. So when we went through the entire year's news to compile the Year In Review for this and next edition, that's when we realized that yes, 2020 was about COVID but also about so many more things.

  • Successful Christmas event in Houston

    Houston Link to Learning held a successful Christmas event Dec. 17 by distributing toys, a Christmas meal and goody bags. At top, program assistant Rebecca Ells, manager Marian Ells and Cheryl Gatzke with some of the toys donated and well-appreciated by individuals and bolstered by TC Energy. At bottom, food coordinator Jenna Kettle and adult literacy practitioner Jen Williams with some of the food that was prepared. Volunteer drivers delivered 68 meals and goody bags to seniors in the community, (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Seniors’ give $15,000 over 12 years, to BC Children’s Hospital

    The We Care Group raises money through bottle and can donations

  • District seeks federal grant for arena upgrades

    Lobby up for retrofit; dehumidifier needs improvement