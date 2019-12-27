TOP STORIES 2019: Young Chilliwack mom donates five organs following her death

Shera Morgan of Chilliwack gave the gift of life to five people after she died from a brain aneurysm

Shera Morgan is seen here with her three children Lucas (8), Wade (6) and Elena (4). Morgan suffered a brain aneurysm on Oct. 20 and died a few days later. She donated her organs — liver, kidneys, lungs and heart — to help save the lives of five people. (GoFundMe)

A Chilliwack mother of three young children gave the gift of life to five people following her sudden death in October.

Shera Morgan, 36, suffered a brain aneurysm on Oct. 20 and died a few days later at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Before she died, she made it known to her family that she wanted to donate her organs to others in need. Morgan signed herself up to be an organ donor 20 years ago when she got her driver’s licence at the age of 16. She was following in the footsteps of her mom, Tracey Dungate.

“We walked with Shera one final time, a short while ago, to the operating room where she will give her precious gift of life to five people,” Dungate wrote on Facebook. “While we grieve, there are five families rejoicing. Shera gave her liver, kidneys, lungs and heart and saved five lives tonight. I’m so proud of my baby girl.”

Shera and her husband Cam Morgan own Morgan Kitchens & Custom Millwork, a local cabinet business, and have three young children, Lucas (8), Wade (6) and Elena (4).

As of Dec. 23, people had donated $22,265 to the GoFundMe to support Morgan’s family.

She was “amazingly kind” and “mostly saw the good in people,” Dungate says. “If she knew a person and 90 per cent of that person was annoying or mistrustful, she remembered the 10 per cent that was good.”

Her family agrees she had the best laugh in the entire world and you always knew when Shera was in the room. She was always kind, caring and selfless.

Her celebration of life took place on Nov. 9.

“At her celebration of life, an estimated 450 people showed up. And it was a celebration with laughter, kids running around and a large party after dinner, exactly what Shera wanted,” said her father-in-law Dave Morgan.

