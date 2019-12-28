Top Stories 2019: Maple Ridge RapidBus on schedule for 40-minute commute to SkyTrain

Once RapidBus service begins, the 595 Maple Meadows Station/Langley Centre route will see added service on weekdays. (Contributed)

The Jan. 6 launch of the R3 Lougheed Highway RapidBus service is on schedule to connect commuters to the Coquitlam Central SkyTrain Station in just under 40 minutes, according to TransLink.

“The new high-frequency, limited-stop bus service will connect people to Coquitlam Central SkyTrain Station with the flexibility and convenience of all-day service with 10-minute service during peak hours, with 15-minute service all day outside of peak hours,” said Daniel Mountain, with TransLink.

Once in service, the R3 service will have the capacity to move up to 1,320 riders per hour during rush hour.

“At this time, it is hard to project ridership for the R3,” Mountain said. “However, there are currently eight bus routes that travel along Lougheed Highway which move a total of 18,500 passengers per day.”

Earlier, members of Maple Ridge council had concerns that the bus wouldn’t be rapid if it gets caught in gridlock traffic on its route.

But TranksLink said it has worked with local governments to “identify street and traffic changes that will speed up bus-travel times,” according to their website.

“These street changes target areas where buses face the worst delays. Changes are then tailored to the unique street context. Bus-priority measures improve travel times for all buses travelling along the corridors while having a negligible impact on regular traffic.”

The start of RapidBus service in Maple Ridge will see a change to one surrounding route.

The 595 Maple Meadows Station/Langley Centre route will see added service from 5 to 8 a.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays to better connect with the RapidBus stop at Lougheed Highway and 203rd Street, Mountain explained.

“All of the current eight bus routes on Lougheed Highway will also see time savings from the street changes being made for the R3 RapidBus service.”