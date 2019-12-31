Top Stories 2019: Importance of sound mitigation ‘confirmed’ with CP rail project partners, mayor says

CP Rail to build an underpass and two overpasses along the tracks in Pitt Meadows to increase the flow of goods. (THE NEWS – files)

The project's anticipated completion is in 2024

The mayor of Pitt Meadows said community concerns about a massive railway project are being heard.

“We confirmed with them the importance of sound migration for our community,” Mayor Bill Dingwall said about speaking with the project partners.

The CP Rail underpass-and-overpass project aims to eliminate the at-grade rail crossings on Harris and Kennedy roads.

CP proposes replacing them with a four-lane underpass at Harris Road, a two-lane overpass at Kennedy Road, as well as one at Allen Way, and extending one of CP’s existing rail tracks serving the intermodal facility.

Residents have raised concerns about noise with an increase in rail traffic.

READ MORE: $150 million Pitt Meadows CP Rail project marches forward

“I do think the majority of people support the overpass,” said Dingwall. “There is a small percentage of people who don’t.”

The project is currently in its first phase of public engagement.

The project’s anticipated completion is in 2024.

Dingwall said the Canadian Pacific Rail project is currently being worked through the design process, which could take up to a year.

“There’s a lot of complexity, while keeping the two CP lines open,” said Dingwall.

The project is in partnership with the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, CPR and the City of Pitt Meadows.

Pitt Meadows is home to two of the busiest rail crossings in the Lower Mainland, according to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority website.

READ MORE: New rail underpass and overpass comes with costs

“Our goal is to mitigate the impacts of growing rail and port trade traffic on Pitt Meadows,” says the website.

“These changes will improve safety and community access by creating more reliable travel times and better emergency response options.”

The project is being funded by the Government of Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund, CPR and the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

@JotiGrewal_joti.grewal@blackpress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.