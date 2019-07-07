Top pilots to highlight Qualicum Beach airshow

This year’s Qualicum Beach Airshow may be the biggest one yet.

The event, organized by the Qualicum Beach Flying Club, takes place on July 13 at the Qualicum Beach Airport. It will lead off with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by the airshow from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Airshow chairman Paul Connor said they have lined up an array of events and world class performers that include legendary pilot Vicky Benzing, who will fly her 1940 Boeing Stearman and wow the audience with her aerial display of power and grace.

Joining Benzing will be former Snowbird pilot Brent Handy, who has become a well-known aerobatic performer in his Pitts Special-2.

“These are two really high-class performers,” said Connor. “We are excited to have them in the show.”

Other demonstrations include performance by Skydive Vancouver Island. If you want to try skydiving, there will be a draw for a free skydiving experience, said Connor. Visitors will also have opportunities to fly in aircrafts belonging to the Qualicum Beach Flying Club.

“It’s going to be the biggest show we’ve ever had, I think,” said Connor.

Among the many features young and old visitors may find interesting and exciting are the static aircraft on display, flybys, the giant screen flight simulators, aviation booths, aerial tours, radio controlled aircraft, ultralight and experimental aircraft, bi-planes and warbirds, and military aircraft that include the search and rescue Cormorant Helicopter. There will also be food trucks. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children aged 5-12. Children under 5 are admitted free.

