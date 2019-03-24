Top 5 unique accommodations on Airbnb in Penticton and area

Whether you're looking for seclusion, charm or luxury, these venues have you covered for your stay

Rumspringa is a cabin made from reclaimed material available to rent through Airbnb in the Penticton area. Check out our pick of top five most unique Airbnb accommodations. Image from airbnb.ca

Anyone familiar with Penticton knows the city is a hot spot for tourists in the warm months.

As thousands of visitors will flock to the city to check out its many festivals, wineries, shops, breweries, galleries and more, locals have begun to cash in on the economic benefit this provides. Hundreds of users in the area are advertising scenic views, renovated suites, and ideal locations to stay on Airbnb, a user-based service that connects hosts with guests looking for accommodations.

Travellers can book by the amount of rooms they need, their price point, preferred location and more. This has created an opportunity for those living in the area to make an additional income renting out their spare spaces.

The Penticton Western has selected its top five choices of most unique Airbnb listings in the area. Further details about all accommodations listed can be found on www.airbnb.ca.

#5 – Brand New and Luxurious

For travellers that prefer the finer living, we highly recommend this brand new home in the city. According to the Airbnb listing, this 2,000 sq. ft. custom executive duplex can accommodate eight guests with three bedrooms, five beds and 2.5 baths.

The entire household will be yours for the duration of your stay, meaning you won’t have to tiptoe around your hosts. Guests have access to the yard and garage as well, and the cost is currently listed at $187 per night.

#4 – Charming Home in Heart of Town with Theme Rooms

If you are partial to the quirky, you may prefer to book a stay at this home which features a theme in each room. According to the listing, themes include golf, hockey, wine and even Iron Man.

The home can accommodate 10 guests with five bedrooms, seven beds and two baths. It is centrally located in the city and boasts being the perfect retreat for the whole family at $187 per night.

#3 – A Night in the Museum

This next residence exudes charm and character and is sure to leave you feeling relaxed. Built in 1910, this luxury heritage home sits on a half acre lot within the Naramata Bench meaning wineries are walking distance away.

Guests can splash about in the pool, kick back in the hot tub or cozy up next to the fire place. The listing also states there are many unique heirlooms on display in the home, including a grand father clock.

This six-bedroom, four-bathroom home can accommodate 12 guests and books currently for $515 per night.

#2 – The Cottage at Casa Colina

Fifteen minutes south of Penticton, Casa Colina offers seclusion within the hilltops. This fully-contained cottage has all that you need to escape during your vacation with a well-equipped kitchen, bright living room and private patio.

Breakfast can be included with your stay if you so choose, and the ad states that just a short stroll away is a heated outdoor pool surrounded by desert pines.

Two guests can share this one-bedroom, one-bath cottage for $111 per night.

#1 – Rumspringa

If you’re looking for truly unique and off-the-grid accommodations, you have to check out this modern cabin that sits on an 11-acre property.

It is made from reclaimed materials and promises an escape from everything with no water or electricity. Not to worry, though, as a full bathroom is available to guests and only a short walk away from the cabin in the main house.

The listing boasts the cabin is located in a rustic area so guests can truly take in the nature around them. Two guests can take advantage of this 1-bedroom getaway for $93 per night.

