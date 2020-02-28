TOP 5: Most crowded Abbotsford schools

22 of 46 of public schools running over capacity, but only five over 50%

Ever wonder which Abbotsford schools squeeze in the most students? Turns out, the district’s elementary school buildings are lacking the most space.

Twenty two of 46 Abbotsford schools are running over their operating capacity, but only five of those are over 50 per cent.

Below is a list of the top five most crowded schools in the district for the 2019-2020 school year:

5) Auguston Traditional Elementary is running at 152 per cent of its official operating capacity of 241 students, with enrolment at 366 students.

4) Dormick Park Elementary is running at 154 per cent of its capacity of 196 students, with enrolment at 302 students.

3) Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts (North Poplar Elementary) is running at 172 percent of its capacity of 241 students, with enrolment at 414 students.

2) King Traditional Elementary is running at 175 per cent of its capacity of 219 students, with enrolment at 384 students.

1) South Poplar Elementary is running at 217 per cent of its capacity of 128 students, with enrolment numbers at 278.

*Important note: The official operating capacity does not include portable classrooms, and running a school over that capacity does not directly translate into overcrowded classrooms. The average student-to-teacher ratio is 17.08 for elementary schools, 18.86 for middle schools and 18.87 for high schools.

The top five least crowded schools for 2019-2020 are listed below:

5) Ten Broeck Elementary is running at 74 per cent of its official capacity of 377 students, with enrolment at 280 students.

4) Abbotsford Traditional Middle is running at 73 per cent of its capacity of 450 students, with enrolment at 328 students.

3) Centennial Park Elementary is running at 69 per cent of its capacity of 332 students, with enrolment at 228 students.

2) Bradner Elementary is running at 66 per cent of its capacity of 155 students, with enrolment at 102 students.

1) Rick Hansen Secondary is running at 64 per cent of its capacity of 1,150 students, with enrolment at 737 students.

Abbotsford News