Top 10 streets in Golden for vehicle crashes

Most crashes occur along the highway, according to recently released data from ICBC

In 2019, Golden saw 358 car crashes occur in the town, according to recently released data from ICBC.

The Trans-Canada/Highway 1 was the site of the majority of the crashes, with ICBC reporting that 131, or just over one third, of crashes occurring along the highway.

Highway 95 was second on the list, with 33 collisions occurring along that road.

Kicking Horse Trail, the road out to Kicking Horse Mountain, rounded out the top three with nine reported crashes.

The total number of crashes from 2019 is down from 2018 when 362 were reported. The decrease comes as part of a larger overall drop in crashes over the last four years, with 386 for 2015, 379 in 2016 and 366 in 2017. There have been 1,851 reported crashes total since 2015.

According to ICBC, 250 crashes resulted in a casualty. In 2o19, 51 car crashes resulted in a casualty, with the remaining 307 only causing property damage.

Excluding highways, here are the 10 streets in Golden with the most crashes since 2015:

1. 9th Ave N – 61

2. 10th Ave N – 59

3. 10th Ave S – 54

4. Kicking Horse Trail – 43

5. Golden Donald Upper Rd – 34

6. 9th St S – 22

7. Hwy 1 Frontage Rd – 22

8. 11th Ave N – 15

9. 10th St S – 14

10. 9th St N – 14

In total, there were more than 1.5 million car crashes in B.C.

Vancouver had the most reported crashes with 283,269 since 2015. The intersection with the most collisions in the province was 104 Avenue and 152 Street in Surrey with 354 crashes.

ICBC released the data last month in an attempt to increase transparency and accountability.

The data can be accessed here.

