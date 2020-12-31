Top 10: COVID-19, grisly discovery of bodies, B.C. election results among PQB’s most-read stories of 2020

Passing of a legend and neighbours complaining about loud children also make the list

An interesting and challenging 2020 has drawn to a close. Our staff members at the PQB News wish you all a healthy and prosperous 2021 and thank you our readers for your clicks, comments and patronage during the past year.

Today, we’ll take a look back at 10 of our most-read stories and videos from 2020 based on our website analytics.

1. 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit near Whiskey Creek (Nov. 2)

Oceanside RCMP and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit were investigating after three bodies were discovered on Sunday afternoon in rural Qualicum Beach. The case remains under investigation.

2. COVID-19 coverage for the Parksville Qualicum Beach area (March 12)

In a year dominated by the pandemic, there were a dizzying array of COVID-19 stories. The most-read pieces came early on before it became an unfortunate part of the routine in the lives of British Columbians. Included was a story of a family who were stuck in the Philippines.

3. Parksville-area family receives anonymous letters complaining children are being too loud (July 31)

Generating a huge number of online comments was the tale of a PQB family that found two postmarked, anonymous letters in their mailbox, both titled, “Re: Your Noisy Children,” and outlining how the noise their children make while playing in the backyard (during a pandemic) made it impossible for the authors to enjoy their own outdoor space.

4. Parksville woman, 22, mourned following suspected hit-and-run incident on Highway 19 (Oct. 15)

A woman who died in a suspected hit-and-run incident on Saturday, Oct. 10 near Parksville was identified by friends and family as 22-year-old Keana Hugh. She lived in Parksville and had attended Ballenas Secondary School. Friend Paxton Gilmour said “she was very kind and bright and was always that person laughing.”

5. Early-morning blaze breaks out at Parksville’s historic Rod & Gun pub (April 18)

Firefighters quickly dealt with a blaze at Parksville’s historic Rod & Gun Bar and Grill), according Parksville Fire Department officials.

6. Family-run corner store in Parksville to close after 42 years (Jan. 12)

Family-run business Shopper’s Grocery Mart on Alberni Highway in Parksville was closing after 42 years of serving the community. The store was run by brother-sister duo Don and Laura Wilhelm. They took over from their parents, Donald and Audrey Wilhelm, who first started the store in 1978.

7. B.C. votes 2020: Polls closed, results being tabulated (Oct. 24)

Premier John Horgan called a snap election in the midst of a pandemic, winning a majority government. The NDP’s Adam Walker supplanted Michelle Stilwell as the MLA for Parksville Qualicum, while NDP candidate Josie Osborne was the victor in the Mid Island-Pacific Rim riding.

8. Oceanside RCMP bust big gathering at Coombs Fairgrounds (Nov. 18)

The Oceanside RCMP disrupted a big assembly at the Coombs Fairgrounds that violated COVID-19 gathering protocols.

9. Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97 (Nov. 8)

Canadian hockey and broadcasting icon and beloved PQB resident Howie Meeker died at the age of 97. Fellow broadcasting icon Berni Pascall shared his own memories of his friend Howie in a PQBeat podcast. The same week, Canada lost another legend, Alex Trebek.

10. Trouble’s a bruin: Parksville photographer’s images of grappling grizzlies garner international acclaim (Dec. 16)

Images from Parksville wildlife photographer Wayne Duke, who snapped photos of a pair of grizzly bears locked in a fierce battle, garnered international media attention, including the Daily Mail in Britain.

PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf can be reached via email at philip.wolf@blackpress.ca.

