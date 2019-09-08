Toop, Highway 97 intersection completion date moved back to mid October

Paving continues on Highway 97 and more drainage work has to be completed on Broadway Avenue North

The completion date for the Toop Road intersection has been pushed back until mid October. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The completion date for the Toop Intersection highway improvement project has been pushed back until mid October.

Originally Peterson Contracting had eyed the end of September for completion, however, Naomi Peterson, safety liaison and site co-ordinator for Peterson Contracting said it will be Oct. 12 or mid-to-late October.

“It depends on the weather,” she told the Tribune Friday.

Paving continues on Highway 97 and more drainage work has to be completed on Broadway Avenue North before it can be paved.

“We will be excavating for the underpass from Carson McKinnon to Carson Broadway next,” Peterson said. “We’ve done half of it and will be going in to do the other half.”

As many as 30 Peterson Contracting employees have worked on the project at one time, and an additional eight from Peter Bros. Paving out of Penticton, plus multiple other subcontractors such as electricians.

