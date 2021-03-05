Tools fall off truck in north Nanaimo, police want to return them to owner

Tote of woodworking tools picked up by motorist who was unable to get attention of truck's driver

A tote of tools fell off the back of a truck, and Nanaimo RCMP wants to help get the tools back to their rightful owner.

The tools were found at the intersection of Hammond Bay Road and Fillinger Crescent at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The person who found the tools and turned them in at Nanaimo RCMP detachment told police he wasn’t able to able to get the attention of the driver and was also unable to provide a description of the truck or plate number.

The tools include several Milwaukee and Dewalt palm sanders, wood glue and clamps. One of the sanders has the initials GBC or CBC written in a black marker.

Anyone who knows who might own these items is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-7482.

