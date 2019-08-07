Too much regulation for industries in riding says PPC candidate Ken Finlayson

People's Party of Canada (PPC) candidate Ken Finlayson's decision to run in the upcoming federal election was inspired by one simple phrase: "If you're not willing to get involved in politics, you're doomed to be governed by those who are."

He joined the PPC because he’s conservative in mindset and values, and after becoming disillusioned with the Conservative Party, Maxime Bernier’s new PPC seemed like a good choice.

Finlayson tried to run as a Conservative candidate in a 2017 byelection in Saskatchewan, but didn’t go through with it, saying the party doesn’t allow free speech for its candidates and members of parliament.

“Andrew Scheer ruled out the ability for any of his MPs or candidates to talk freely about anything controversial,” said Finlayson.

“Controversial issues are probably, more than anything else, what needs to be talked about; the mainstream parties, including the Liberals, don’t allow that. I was attracted to the PPC for that reason.”

One of the concerns he has for the Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding comes in the form of regulations, noting he thinks industries in the area are “regulated to death.”

When it comes to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion Finlayson said Bernier is the only party leader who unequivocally stated he would see to it that the project gets completed.

“All these delaying tactics, one hearing after another, one review after another, it’s pretty well devastated our energy industry and we’re a resource-driven economy here in B.C.,” Finlayson said.

Canadians need a fundamental change in terms of government, he added, noting there’s too much annual taxation of citizens and too much money given to foreign governments while there’s work that needs to be done domestically.

“We can’t build a pipeline in Canada and yet we’re funding pipelines in Africa and China, and I’m not talking about pipeline companies, I’m talking about taxpayers dollars,” he said.

“We’re building roads in Africa, we can barely drive on our roads, what’s up with that?”

The trade dispute with China is another example of why he’s dissatisfied with the current government, saying it’s directly affected his family after his son’s trucking company went into receivership as a result.

His son is a grain hauler in Saskatchewan and because China quite trading with Canada for things like Canola oil, the price for the product has dropped dramatically.

“Then we have the pork and beef industries, everybody is being impacted by this,” he said.

Finlayson currently operates a small ranch in Lac La Hache and worked as a truck driver and rancher throughout southern Alberta and Saskatchewan before moving to B.C. a year and a half ago.

