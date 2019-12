Fireworks show rescheduled to ring in the new year

The fireworks show scheduled for this evening in Queen Charlotte has been postponed.

The holiday fireworks show has been rescheduled to coincide with the village’s New Year’s Eve celebrations on Dec. 31. They will take place at the Queen Charlotte Community Hall Family New Year’s at the Ball Park at 9 p.m.

