TONIGHT: Concerts for the Pier series continues in White Rock

Entertainment to include Dr. Strangelove

White Rock’s Concerts for the Pier returns to the Five Corners neighbourhood this evening.

Dr. Strangelove is to be the headlining entertainment at the second-last concert of the summer.

Opening act will be Duelling Pianos, the event starts at 7 p.m.

The final concert of the series, featuring The Crash Test Dummies, is to take place at Totem Park on Aug. 15.

If you’re planning on attending tonight’s concert and wish to share photos with the community, please email editorial@peacearchnews.com

