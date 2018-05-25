Toll booth down

Stotan Falls is a popular swimming hole near Courtenay. A nearby toll booth installed last year has been taken down. File photo

The toll booth on Duncan Bay Main between the Puntledge River and Forbidden Plateau Road has been taken down.

Last year, 3L Developments president Dave Dutcyvich had the booth installed. Cars were being charged $2 and trucks $5.

The Nanaimo-based company hopes to develop a subdivision near Stotan Falls — a popular swimming that sits underneath Comox Logging Road/Duncan Bay Main. For years, swimmers have enjoyed the area free of charge, but this season, 3L plans to charge $5 per person and $10 for families.

Dutcyvich was not available for comment.