Tofino’s municipal council lends support to local media

Tofino became the first municiplaity outside Ontario to endorse Ink-stainedwretches.org's resolution.

Tofino’s local government met in council chambers on Oct. 27. Council chambers remains closed to the public, but meetings can be watched live online. (Andrew Bailey photo)

Tofino’s municipal council gave a nod to local media last week, becoming the first municipality outside Ontario to endorse a resolution proposed by Ink-stainedwretches.org that encourages “elected leaders to build an ecosystem in which local journalism can provide vital service.”

Council reviewed a letter from Ink-stainedwretches during Oct. 27’s regular meeting, which explained that the organization was not asking for any funding from council, but rather verbal and written support of a “healthy, professional news media.”

Upon a unanimous vote from council, Tofino became the 14th municipality to endorse the resolution.

Coun. Tom Stere said he was “very much” in support of the resolution, adding that local news sources are “essential to the functioning of a healthy democracy.”

Coun. Andrea McQuade agreed and said the current coronavirus pandemic highlighted the importance of local media.

“I think that we had demonstrated during the period of the pandemic the importance of having a vibrant and responsive local news media including our radio stations, the Westerly and various other sources. The reality is all types of media are definitely not always the most supported, so if we can do one small thing and pass a resolution not only declaring our support, but asking other people to, I’d definitely be in favour of that,” she said.

“The District of Tofino and the people of Tofino definitely saw the benefit that we had in having a strong local media presence and I think reciprocating that through this is an easy win for us.”

