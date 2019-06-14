Tofino police believe alcohol was a factor in Thursday night car crash

The crash knocked out power to the community from 6:44-10:01 p.m

Tofino was without power for roughly three hours Thursday evening after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Hydro Pole near the Best Western Tin Wis Resort. (Photo courtesy of Grace Frank)

A suspected drunk driver crashed into a power pole near Tofino’s Best Western Tin Wis Resort on Thursday evening, knocking out power to roughly 1,500 homes for three hours.

Sgt. Todd Pebernat of the Tofino RCMP told the Westerly News that police were called to the scene around 6:36 p.m. He said the vehicle was travelling east and veered off the road to the right, crashing into the pole. He said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were in the vehicle when the crash occurred and both were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries has not been confirmed.

Pebernat said police believe alcohol was a factor in the collision and an investigation is ongoing.

BC Hydro spokesperson Karla Louwers told the Westerly that the power went out at 6:44 p.m. and was restored at 10:01 p.m. She said Hydro crews performed temporary repairs Thursday night and planned to return on Friday to replace the damaged pole.

She said Hydro will work with ICBC to recover the costs of the repairs from the third party.

andrew.bailey@westerlynews.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

READ MORE: One dead, two seriously injured in Hwy 4 crash west of Port Alberni

READ MORE: Tofino, Ucluelet and Port Alberni call for emergency phones on Hwy. 4 after crash