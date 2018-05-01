Tofino moves to Stage 1 water restrictions

Effective Tuesday, May 1, the District of Tofino will be under Stage 1 water restrictions.

The restrictions will be in place until Oct. 1, 2018, unless superceded by other restrictions in the interim, the district noted on its website this week.Under Stage 1 restrictions, the watering of lawns, gardens, trees and landscaped areas is restricted to use of a hand-held hose wtih an automatic shut-off mechanism, a hand-held canister or use of a sprinkler of drip irrigation system.

Odd-numbered civic addressess may water on Monday and Thursday between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., or between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Even-numbers addresses may water on Tuesday and Friday, also from 6 to 9 a.m. and from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.tofino.ca or call the District of Tofino office at 250-725-3229.