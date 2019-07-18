Tofino mourns sudden loss of municipal councillor and community champion

Tofino is mourning the loss of one of its most passionate and stalwart community champions.

Longtime resident and municipal councillor Dorothy Baert died on Wednesday.

“Councillor Baert was a huge champion of the arts, for the environment, for affordable housing, small business and much more,” read an announcement from Tofino’s district office Thursday afternoon. “Councillor Dorothy Baert’s passing is a huge loss for the community of Tofino. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and her many, many friends and colleagues.”

Baert was well known as a strong advocate for environmental protection, affordable housing and arts and culture initiatives during her time on council. She served on the Tofino Housing Authority’s board of directors and chaired the Tofino’s Community Economic Development Advisory Committee.

“Councillor Baert was an incredibly hard-working and passionate woman who always put community first,” read a statement from Tofino mayor Josie Osborne. “Whether advocating for public art, heritage initiatives, affordable housing, or preserving viewscapes, Dorothy was highly respected for her determination, consistency, and principled approach to elected office. On top of all that, she was a good friend. She was an invaluable member on Tofino Council and she will be missed terribly.”

Baert was serving her fourth term on Tofino’s municipal council and a byelection is expected to be held in the fall.

The Tofino Long Beach chamber of commerce released a statement Thursday afternoon offering condolences to Baert’s family and friends.

“Dorothy was passionate about this town—its residents, its small businesses, its arts and culture, and its community,” wrote the chamber’s executive director Jen Dart. “She was a strong and tireless voice for Tofino, and she will be greatly missed.”

The chamber’s statement heralded Baert as a successful and inspiring businesswoman who was enthusiastically involved and committed to her community.

“The Chamber has had a long relationship with Dorothy, both in her capacity as a municipal councillor and through her business, Tofino Sea Kayaking, which has been a valued member of the Tofino-Long Beach Chamber of Commerce for several decades,” it read. “Dorothy was a pioneering female entrepreneur, starting her company in the 1980s when Tofino’s tourism industry was still fledgling. TSK has flourished in the many years since and won the Chamber’s Small Business of the Year Award for 2017.”

Eileen Floody suggested the best way to honour her longtime friend is to strive to live by the example she set.

“I find it very hard to say goodbye to Dorothy,” Floody told the Westerly. “She was not only a friend, but also a wonderful supporter of so many causes we both care about. Losing her so suddenly has left a hole in my heart. I can only fill it again by trying to live up to her example of community service.”

