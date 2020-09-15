Tofino mayor Josie Osborne seeks B.C. NDP nomination for Mid Island-Pacific Rim

Longtime B.C. NDP MLA Scott Fraser announced on Monday that he will not be seeking reelection

Tofino mayor Josie Osborne has announced she will seek the B.C. NDP nomination for Mid Island-Pacific Rim in the next provincial election.

“I have decided to run for the BC NDP because I have seen the devastating impacts this pandemic has had on our communities and I believe John Horgan is the right person to lead the province during this difficult time,” Osborne said through an announcement made by the B.C. NDP on Tuesday around 1:45 p.m.

“I want to help build a long-term recovery that is sustainable and will make life better for the people in the Central Vancouver Island and all British Columbians…Following the incredible work of Scott Fraser, it’s crucial this work to rebuild our province is done in partnership with First Nation communities.”

Longtime B.C. NDP MLA Scott Fraser announced yesterday that he will not be seeking reelection for the Mid Island-Pacific Rim seat and the party wasted little time finding a potential predecessor from a familiar source. Prior to entering provincial politics in 2005, Fraser served as mayor of Tofino from 1996 to 1999.

In a Tuesday morning Tweet, prior to her announcement, Osborne thanked Fraser for his service and support of the West Coast.

“It’s been a real privilege to work with you and learn from your compassionate, people-centered approach to politics,” she wrote.

Thank you, @scottfraserndp, for years of service to #Tofino, and for all your advocacy and support for this region. It’s been a real privilege to work with you and learn from your compassionate, people-centered approach to politics. https://t.co/OaUYUimAR6 — Josie Osborne (@Josie_Osborne) September 15, 2020

Osborne is currently serving her third term as mayor of Tofino. She ran unopposed in a 2013 byelection and unopposed again in a 2014 general election. She faced two challengers for the mayor’s seat in Tofino’s most recent municipal election in 2018 and earned a decisive 85 per cent of the total votes cast, receiving 792 votes and besting Jarmo Venalainen, 69 votes, and Omar Soliman, 52 votes.

The next provincial election has not yet been called, but candidates are being announced and Osborne will not be the only council member on the Mid Island-Pacific Rim ballot as, last week, Port Alberni city councillor Helen Poon was announced as the BC Liberal candidate.

