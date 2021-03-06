TOFINO BY-ELECTION 2021: General voting day is today

Today, Saturday, March 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. is General Election Day at the Tofino Community Hall (351 Arnet Road).
Candidates running for mayor are: J.J. Belanger, Dan Law and Andrea McQuade. Candidates running for council are: Jacky Challenger, Zak Cross, Stephen Ashton, Chris Heisterman, Cathy Thicke, Ali Sawyer and Lindsay Whitefield.
Voter Eligibility:
If you are a Tofino resident or property owner, you are eligible to register as an elector if you:
- are age 18 or older on general voting day;
- are a Canadian citizen;
- have been a resident of B.C. for at least six months before you register;
- have been a resident or have owned property in Tofino for at least 30 days before you register;
- are not disqualified by law from voting;
and, if you are a non-resident property owner:
- you are not entitled to register as a resident elector
- if applicable, you must have written consent from the majority of owners to register as the one elector and
- only one non-resident owner may register per property.
Health rules for voting during COVID-19:
The District of Tofino will have protective measures in place, including:
- Physical distancing
- Capacity limits
- Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)
- Protective barriers
- Hand sanitizing stations
- Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces
- Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols
READ: Tofino’s mayoralty candidates explain why they want the job
READ: Tofino’s councillor candidates lay out their motivations for running
Election results will be announced as they come in.