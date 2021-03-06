TOFINO BY-ELECTION 2021: General voting day is today

Today, Saturday, March 6 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. is General Election Day at the Tofino Community Hall (351 Arnet Road).

Candidates running for mayor are: J.J. Belanger, Dan Law and Andrea McQuade. Candidates running for council are: Jacky Challenger, Zak Cross, Stephen Ashton, Chris Heisterman, Cathy Thicke, Ali Sawyer and Lindsay Whitefield.

Voter Eligibility:

If you are a Tofino resident or property owner, you are eligible to register as an elector if you:

are age 18 or older on general voting day;

are a Canadian citizen;

have been a resident of B.C. for at least six months before you register;

have been a resident or have owned property in Tofino for at least 30 days before you register;

are not disqualified by law from voting;

and, if you are a non-resident property owner:

you are not entitled to register as a resident elector

if applicable, you must have written consent from the majority of owners to register as the one elector and

only one non-resident owner may register per property.

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

The District of Tofino will have protective measures in place, including:

Physical distancing

Capacity limits

Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)

Protective barriers

Hand sanitizing stations

Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces

Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

Election results will be announced as they come in.