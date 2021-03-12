Tofino and Ucluelet special vaccination clinics for seniors coming up

Special vaccination clinics for Tofino and Ucluelet seniors 80 years and older (born 1941 or earlier), Indigenous seniors 65 years of age and older (born in 1956 or earlier) and Indigenous Elders are coming up.

Tofino’s special vaccination clinic will take place on Wednesday, March 17. Ucluelet’s special vaccination clinic will take place on Wednesday, March 24.

West Coast seniors are invited to please call the Island Health COVID-19 immunization booking phone line: 1-833-348-4787 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., 7 days/week.

“The booking agent will let you know when and where your clinic will take place. You may also ask a friend or relative to book this on your behalf. You will be asked for your full name, date of birth, postal code, your personal health number and a phone number that you can receive text messages on, or an email address that you or your family check often, in case we need to send you important information,” reads a March 12 memo from Island Health.

The entire adult population age 18+ of Tofino and Ucluelet will be invited to participate in a vaccine clinic at a future date that will be determined, notes the memo from Island Health.

