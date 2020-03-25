Tofino and Ucluelet Co-op food stores implement health protection measures and new hours

'Seniors, first responders and health compromised' shopping hours are 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily.

Ucluelet Co-op, above, and Tofino Co-op food store management ask members and patrons to respect the new policies for their safety and the safety of Co-op staff. (Westerly file photo)

The Tofino and Ucluelet Co-op food stores are enforcing strict new hours and protocols to keep their staff and the community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Effective immediately, both stores have implemented ‘seniors, first responders and health compromised’ shopping hours from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. daily until further notice.

Both grocery stores will close between 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to clean and restock. Store general managers are restricting the number of people entering the store and they ask that families send only one shopper. The limit of patrons allowed in the Ucluelet Co-op is 25 while the Tofino Co-op is 35 patrons at any one time.

The Ucluelet Co-op and the Ucluelet Pharmacy will be closed on Sundays and close at 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

“Sunday is our day of rest,” said Ucluelet Co-op general manger Laurie Gehrke.

Tofino Co-op will remain open on Sundays to reduce traffic on Saturday and Monday.

“The Co-op will do everything possible to remain operational. Operational hours/days may change. This will all depend on health of our Staff. Any abuse/harassment of our Staff will not be tolerated,” said Tofino Co-op general manager Michael Tomilin, adding that this includes social media.

Here are some other guidelines to follow while you shop for groceries:

Please practice “Social Distancing”

Wash your hands before and after you go to the store

Re-usable grocery bags or mugs will not be allowed

Please don’t loiter in entrance area

Only touch product you intend to buy

Pay with tap debit or credit cards

If you are sick, stay home! Send a friend to get your groceries or email admin@uclueletcoop.com before 2p.m. once a week with your requests

