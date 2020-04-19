Toddler possibly involved in collision on Hollywood Road in Kelowna

Police and first responders are currently on scene

The Kelowna RCMP are on the scene of a crash on Hollywood Road in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s first responders are on the scene of a crash on Hollywood Road in Kelowna where an 18-year-old month baby is reportedly involved.

Kelowna RCMP along with first repsonders are on the scene of a crash on Hollywood Road in Kelowna. Reports indicate a young child may be involved in the collision. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/LrUV7hYbA8 — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) April 19, 2020

The Kelowna RCMP have blocked off the McCurdy Road intersection, while Fire and Ambulance are on scene.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

More to come.

