Todd Doherty appointed Shadow Minister for Transport

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty has been appointed Shadow Minister for Transport.

The announcement was made in Ottawa, Nov. 29.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of holding the Minister to account, while working collaboratively to ensure the best policy possible for Canadians,” Doherty stated in a Nov. 29 news release.

Doherty has worked as an aviation executive in the past, where he was tasked with promoting regional, provincial and national passenger, cargo and tourism opportunities on the world stage.

He has taken over from Kelly Block, who served as the Shadow Minister for Transport since she was appointed to the position by Interim Conservative Leader Rona Ambrose in November of 2015.

Doherty has represented Canada in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S. on trade missions, industry conferences and on industry regulatory panels, stated the release.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

