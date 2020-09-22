Sept. 22 is the first day of fall. (The News files)

Today is the first day of fall, as the autumnal equinox begins on Sept. 22 this year.

The Farmer’s Almanac predicts temperatures will be warmer than normal through September and October in Southern B.C., with near-normal precipitation.

The Weather Network is calling for typical seasonal rain all week and through the weekend, followed by sun and cloud next Monday through Wednesday, with highs of 22 C on Tuesday, followed by more rain until Oct. 5.

The equinox means there are equally divided amounts of day and night for today, and now days will begin to get shorter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News