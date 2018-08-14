Toad migration stalled in South Langley

The expected migration is already almost a month late, likely due to dry weather.

Dry weather is likely to blame for the lack of an annual toad migration that has taken place in South Langley every year for decades.

Typically, western toads mature into toadlets and leave their ponds south of 20th Avenue around mid-July.

The migration can involve tens of thousands of toads, which spread out to the north into forested areas of South Brookswood, near 200th Street. Reports going back decades in the Langley Advance testify to the huge numbers that could blanket yards and streets.

But this year, the toads are staying put in their ponds for the most part, said Christy Juteau, conservation science director with A Rocha Canada, a locally-based conservation group.

“There have been a few,” Juteau said. About 130 dead toads have been counted on the roads so far.

“Typically we would see quite a lot more than that.

About 76,000 toadlets were expected to attempt the migration this year.

A Rocha had asked Langley Township to divert non-local traffic from 20th Avenue west of 200th Street in early July. Though the Township turned down that request, signs were put up warning drivers of the expected toad hordes.

The conservation group also installed some low fencing that would have diverted some toads into a culvert under 20th Avenue.

But even the recent weekend showers didn’t get them moving from their ponds.

“We were hoping that would trigger some movement, but it hasn’t,” said Juteau.

Dry weather is the likely cause, and with two weeks of sun in the forecast, Juteau isn’t sure if the toads will make their journey this year.

“The toadlets are now confined to a smaller area,” she said. “They’ll be cmpeting with each other for food and habitat.”

That won’t be good for their local ecosystem.