To whoever stole my hanging baskets of flowers on May 22. Know that you didn't just steal a bunch of flowers, you stole the memories of my grandmother.

You will never be able to enjoy their beauty. The memory fo you will always be the ugly deed you did.

Elaine Weeks | Creston